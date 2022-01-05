South Burlington man arrested for string of drug activity, woman threatens with knife

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man has been arrested after string of drug activity at his home, resulting in one death.

South Burlington Police say in March of 2021, officers responded to 62 year-old, Bruce Erdman’s Swift Street residence for a report of a drug overdose.

Police say Erdman gave cocaine to the victim and failed to call for help when the victim went unconscious. Police say the victim actually partially recovered and left the scene before medical treatment was sought.



Then in June 2021, Police say they responded to Erdman’s house again for a unresponsive 29 year-old man. Police say the man took an unidentifiable pill - and was later pronounced dead.



Police arrested Erdman who was in possession of multiple regulated drugs and meth. Erdman was issued a citation and set to appear in court in February.

Then on Saturday, Police say Hillary Kozlowski, of Burlington entered into Erdman’s home and threatened those inside with a knife.

Police say Kozlowski, confronted Erdman about the drug overdose back in June, who she claims was her boyfriend that died.

Police say Kozlowski was restrained and the residents got the knife out of her hand.

Nobody was hurt and Kozlowski was taken into custody.

