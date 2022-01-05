Advertisement

South Burlington man arrested for string of drug activity, woman threatens with knife

Bruce Erdman and Hillary Kozlowski both arrest in connection to drugs and burglary, with a knife
Bruce Erdman and Hillary Kozlowski both arrest in connection to drugs and burglary, with a knife(Courtesy: South Burlington Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A South Burlington man has been arrested after string of drug activity at his home, resulting in one death.

South Burlington Police say in March of 2021, officers responded to 62 year-old, Bruce Erdman’s Swift Street residence for a report of a drug overdose.

Police say Erdman gave cocaine to the victim and failed to call for help when the victim went unconscious. Police say the victim actually partially recovered and left the scene before medical treatment was sought.

Then in June 2021, Police say they responded to Erdman’s house again for a unresponsive 29 year-old man. Police say the man took an unidentifiable pill - and was later pronounced dead.

Police arrested Erdman who was in possession of multiple regulated drugs and meth. Erdman was issued a citation and set to appear in court in February.

Then on Saturday, Police say Hillary Kozlowski, of Burlington entered into Erdman’s home and threatened those inside with a knife.

Police say Kozlowski, confronted Erdman about the drug overdose back in June, who she claims was her boyfriend that died.

Police say Kozlowski was restrained and the residents got the knife out of her hand.

Nobody was hurt and Kozlowski was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Vermont woman was killed in a crash in Massachusetts on Sunday.
Vermont woman killed in Massachusetts crash
A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing...
Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow
Bonide Wilondja Badibanga
Burlington man charged with attempted murder in New Year’s Eve shooting
Claremont man arrested following deadly bicycle crash
File photo
Vermont post-holiday COVID surge breaks another record

Latest News

Generic fire graphic
Police are investigating a fire in Shrewsbury
New York’s Democrat-controlled Legislature will make key decisions in 2022 on everything from...
Pot, political maps, COVID aid on Hochul, lawmakers’ agenda
File photo
St. Johnsbury picks new fire chief
"Tinsley" led police to a wreck off the interstate that injured his owner. (Still taken from...
Dog leads police to serious crash that injured owner