South Burlington officials propose new development regulations

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In an effort to preserve natural resources, South Burlington city officials are looking to update some land use regulations.

Local developers are wary of the potential new rules, but conservationists say it’s a step in the right direction.

“It’s not just good for the animals, it’s good for us too and our descendants,” said South Burlington Land Trust President Sarah Dopp. She said the proposed land development regulations are long overdue.

“We need to be able to do our part toward climate change mitigation,” Dopp continued. “If we build all over our remaining natural resources, we won’t be doing that.”

Changes on the table include expanded protections for streams and habitats, as well as halting development in areas containing more than 20 acres of forest. City planner, Paul Conner, said the proposed regulations have been well researched.

“It’s smart with the use of land and where land isn’t going to be built on, to make sure it’s contiguous areas that are fostering natural resources, existence, and or working lands,” Conner said of the proposed regulations.

While protecting natural resources sounds like a no brainer, some developers and land owners are upset with the proposed changes.

“This is telling the owners of large parcels of land that they can’t develop their land,” said real estate attorney, Christina Jensen, during a public hearing on Monday night. “The city is not going to buy that land so we’re talking about protecting resources on the backs of particular landowners.”

These regulations also change how land-owners can divide up their parcels and what types of units can go on them.

“What there is, is a mix of different types of housing somebody will have to choose amongst, and each type of housing is intended to be consistent with others around it,” Conner said.

There will be another public hearing at the beginning of February, before councilors take a vote to enact these regulations.

