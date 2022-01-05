St. Johnsbury picks new fire chief

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (AP) - The town of St. Johnsbury has picked a new fire chief.

Assistant Fire Chief Bradley Reed will take over as chief on Friday. Town Manager Chad Whitehead says a recruitment contractor interviewed eight candidates and picked four for further interview. He says Reed was picked unanimously by the selection committee.

The Caledonian-Record reported that former Fire Chief Jon Bouffard announced this summer that he would be leaving the department at the end of July. The town hired an interim fire chief after that.

Reed started as a call firefighter in St. Johnsbury in 1998 and was appointed assistant chief in 2018.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)