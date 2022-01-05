SUNY Plattsburgh community testing site to open this week
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers will have more places to get tested for COVID-19 starting this week.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced 10 SUNY campus-based COVID-19 test sites open starting Thursday.
A second round of sites is expected to open next week.
SUNY Plattsburgh’s site will be open starting Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. in Adirondack Hall.
