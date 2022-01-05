Advertisement

Vt. courts urge visitors to upgrade to more protective masks

(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Jan. 5, 2022
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s judiciary is asking people who come to court to wear masks that provide more protection against COVID.

Officials say with the increase in cases caused by the new variant, they are encouraging people to use more protective masks including N95s, KN95s, or KF94s.

Vermont courts have struggled over the course of the pandemic to operate. Public entry to a number of courthouses remains off-limits because of ventilation concerns. Franklin County just started holding trials late last year and the Orleans County Courthouse remains closed to trials.

The new masking safety protocols began Wednesday.

