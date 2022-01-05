Woman accused of leading police chase in Franklin County, Vt.

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a wanted woman led them on a chase in Franklin County, Vermont.

The sheriff’s office says one of their undercover units spotted Tania Vincelette, 41, of South Burlington, driving in St. Albans, and that she looked to be under the influence.

Police say when the officer turned on their cruiser lights, Vincelette took off and police followed her.

Ultimately, they say she jumped out of her vehicle and started running. They eventually caught her.

Vincelette is facing DUI charges.

