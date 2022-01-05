Advertisement

Woman accused of leading police chase in Franklin County, Vt.

Police say a wanted woman led them on a chase in Franklin County, Vermont.
Police say a wanted woman led them on a chase in Franklin County, Vermont.(Courtesy: Dave St. Pierre)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:42 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. ALBANS, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a wanted woman led them on a chase in Franklin County, Vermont.

The sheriff’s office says one of their undercover units spotted Tania Vincelette, 41, of South Burlington, driving in St. Albans, and that she looked to be under the influence.

Police say when the officer turned on their cruiser lights, Vincelette took off and police followed her.

Ultimately, they say she jumped out of her vehicle and started running. They eventually caught her.

Vincelette is facing DUI charges.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Vermont post-holiday COVID surge breaks another record
"Tinsley" led police to a wreck off the interstate that injured his owner. (Still taken from...
Dog leads police to serious crash that injured owner
Bruce Erdmann
Police: South Burlington man arrested for drug activity
Claremont man arrested following deadly bicycle crash
A Vermont fire department chief has been accused of removing a snowplow from a housing...
Vermont fire department chief accused of taking snowplow

Latest News

The Scott administration says the pandemic is having an impact on their ability to expand the...
Pandemic could pose a problem for ‘Raise the Age’ initiative
As COVID cases continue to surge throughout Vermont, doctors are warning the next few weeks...
Vermont doctors warn of perfect COVID storm in coming weeks
File photo
Emergency responders urge winter driving safety precautions
Raw Video: Gov. Scott delivers State of the State address