BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Hump Day, everyone! We should be able to “get over the hump” with flying colors today - it will be a pretty typical early January day. There will be a few sunny breaks, but mostly cloudy. And it will be breezy out of the south.

A clipper system passing to our north may kick up a few on-and-off snow showers overnight and through the day on Thursday, but they won’t amount to much . . . just a dusting to a couple of inches of accumulation at the higher mountain peaks to the north by the end of the day on Thursday.

We are continuing to monitor the development of a coastal storm for Friday, but at this point it looks like it will be staying far enough off to our east that we will just get a little light snow out of it, mainly in our southern & eastern areas.

Once that storm goes by, it will turn cold again Friday night into Saturday. But Saturday will feature lots of sunshine.

Then it will turn active again for the end of the weekend. A strong frontal system will be bringing a wintry mix of snow, sleet, freezing rain, and just plain rain on Sunday. As that front goes by on Sunday night, the mix will end up as some snow showers. It will be turning blustery and cold after that. Monday & Tuesday will feature lots of sunshine, but it will be very cold for those couple of days.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely following the progress of all this active weather, and we’ll keep you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.