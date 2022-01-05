BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Happy Wednesday everyone! After a frigid start to the week, temperatures have warmed nicely over the past couple days. In fact, temperatures were above average today. Temperatures will be slightly cooler tomorrow, and we also have several chances to see some light snow in the coming days.

The first chance for light snow comes tonight as a frontal boundary moves in from the west. This will bring snow showers to the area such that most of us will only see a dusting, maybe an inch at most through Thursday. The one exception is southern St. Lawrence County, where a lake effect snow band off Lake Ontario will result in several inches for snow.

The next system on the docket is a coastal storm that will develop off the mid-Atlantic coast Friday morning. This system will likely bring accumulating snow to coastal New England, however the low pressure center will likely pass far enough east that we don’t see much snow locally. Southeastern Vermont has the best chance to see snow from that storm, but only a couple inches at most. The vast majority of the area won’t see much snow out of that system.

There will be a lull in snow shower chances Saturday. It will be a dry, but cooler day with sunshine. Weather turns unsettled again by Sunday, when we can expect a wintry mix that may cause some slippery travel. Behind that system, temperatures crash back down to start next week as high pressure settles overhead. This will result in another cold blast to start next week, with highs in the teens and single digits.

Have a great evening!

-Jess Langlois

