BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Plan on some warmer weather once again as we head into mid week. Quiet conditions will continue on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures heading into the mid to upper 30s. We’ll have a chance for some snow showers on Wednesday night and into early Thursday as a clipper system moves through from the Great Lakes, but any accumulation will be likely an inch or less, with the best chance of snow in northern New York.

We’ll be tracking a coastal system by Friday which could bring some light accumulating snow to our southern and eastern areas. At this point it looks like the track of the storm will be to our south and east. Any movement north and west will give us a better chance for a few inches of snow. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 20s.

Saturday will be a quiet start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and colder temperatures. Highs will only be in the upper teens and low 20s. Warm weather arrives by Sunday morning, along with a more organized weather system that could bring a mix of rain, snow and freezing rain to the region. Travel could be slippery on Sunday and into Sunday night, so the exact amount and type of precipitation with this system will need to be monitored.

It will turn colder next week with skies clearing out on Monday and Tuesday. Highs on Tuesday will only be in the single digits with overnight lows through mid week possibly dropping well below zero.

