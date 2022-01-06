Analysis: What has changed since the January 6 insurrection?

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As we look back at the events of January 6, one year after that angry mob stormed the Capitol and tried to overthrow the legal vote, many are asking what has changed since then.

Darren Perron spoke with Matt Dickinson, a political science professor at Middlebury College, about what the insurrection has done to our politics?

Related Story:

Vermont leaders reflect on lessons of Jan. 6

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.