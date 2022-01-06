Advertisement

Better Business Bureau warns of COVID test scams

By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As demand for COVID testing remains high, scammers are preying on people desperate for tests.

We’ve shown you the long lines for antigen tests. When there’s high demand and low supply, it leaves opportunities for scammers to promise fast results and then not deliver.

So the Better Business Bureau is warning people to check that non-state-sanctioned spots are legitimate.

“We are seeing reports mostly on the West Coast of these fraudulent pop-up test sites. So we just wanted to let everybody know, ‘Hey, it’s OK to check.’ Reputable sites will give you the time to check,” said Melanie McGovern of the Better Business Bureau.

To check, you can visit the BBB’s website, Scam Tracker, or call the local health office where you live.

