Boosters available to Vt. adolescents; State to launch rapid test by-mail program

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Adolescents in Vermont are now eligible for a COVID booster shot and the state will soon offer free rapid tests available by mail.

The CDC late Wednesday night approved the booster shots for children ages 12 to 15 years old. The Scott administration says registration for them is open now. They’re eligible five months after the first two doses -- that’s another change from the CDC, which shortened the time between the first vaccines and the booster by one month for the Pfizer shot.

The Scott administration also on Thursday announced a program to deliver half a million rapid tests to Vermont households. The “Say Yes! COVID Test” initiative is a pilot project with the National Institutes of Health to test a broader delivery model where residents order tests free online and have them delivered to their homes. The governor told Vermonters to expect potential snags because it is a pilot project and said it shouldn’t be used to replace Test to Stay programs in schools. To participate, you’ll need to provide a name and address. More details on how to order are coming next week.

New Hampshire started this program back in late November. The state allowed its residents to sign up and get tests shipped to them from Amazon. More than a million tests have been delivered to Granite State residents through that program.

