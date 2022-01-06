Advertisement

Brandon school closed because of burning smell

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 1:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANDON, Vt. (AP) - Officials say the Otter Valley Union High School in Brandon is closed and will remain so on Friday because of an unidentified burning smell in the building.

The Rutland Herald reports that classes will take place remotely on Friday. According to a posting on the school’s Facebook page, staff had discovered a smell of smoke on Thursday morning and were working with the fire department to find the source.

The post also notes that the school had many positive COVID-19 cases in the building this week and asks parents to watch their children for symptoms. The school also encourages testing before returning next week.  

