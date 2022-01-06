Burlington City Council president says he won’t seek reelection

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington City Council President Max Tracy says he has decided not to seek reelection in March.

In a statement, Tracy the Progressive said the challenges of balancing his job as a field organizer for the Vermont nurses union and as a council member led to the decision.

“It is incredibly challenging to balance council work with my day job and the rest of my life under normal circumstances. That has become increasingly challenging in the past several years as I have had to balance increased demands of both serving on the council and working with nurses and techs at UVMMC in my role as a union organizer during the pandemic. With nurse contract negotiations set to begin in the spring, I don’t see how I can reasonably do both jobs well, so I’ve made the difficult decision to not run,” Tracy said.

The Progressive has been a councilor for Ward 2 since 2012 and became council president in 2020. He was elected when the Progressives were rebuilding power on the council and has been a voice on the council focusing on racial justice and public safety reform. He lost a close race for mayor last year against Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger.

Tracy is a Vermont transplant. He grew up outside Chicago and went to college at the University of Vermont.

Related Stories:

Burlington councilors dismayed by deteriorating civility at meetings

Humbled by thin victory margin, Weinberger aims for consensus

Will Burlington stick with current leadership?

Burlington Mayoral Candidates: Max Tracy

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.