Colchester motel guests forced out following water main break

COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - More than 60 motel guests in Colchester had to pack up in the middle of the night because of a water main break.

This all happened at the Motel 6, which is off of South Park Drive.

Emergency crews first arrived Wednesday night a little before midnight.

Because of water damage in the building, 66 people had to leave their rooms.

Police say many of the guests were placed there as part of the state’s homeless hotel program.

Motel staff and the Red Cross helped find a temporary place to sleep for all of the guests Wednesday night.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.