Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on Aug. 10, 2021, in New York.(AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Andrew Cuomo will be required to appear virtually for a court session Friday as a judge considers a prosecutor’s request to dismiss a fondling case against the former New York governor.

Albany County District Attorney David Soares asked Judge Holly Trexler on Tuesday to dismiss the misdemeanor complaint, just three days before Cuomo’s scheduled arraignment.

Trexler notified prosecution and defense lawyers Thursday they will be required to appear virtually on Friday, along with Cuomo.

Cuomo has denied the charge.

