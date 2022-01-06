Local animal shelters taking part in Betty White Challenge

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been almost a week since the death of Betty White. The news took social media by storm, as many fans remembered the 99-year-old for her love of acting and animals.

Now, her fans are rallying to do some good in honor of what would have been White’s 100th birthday. From now until January 17th, White’s birthday, people all over the world are taking part in what is being called the Betty White Challenge by donating to local animal shelters or rescue groups in her name.

Our Elissa Borden spoke with Erin Alamed with The Humane Society of Chittenden County about what such donations go towards.

