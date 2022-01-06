Man charged with attempted murder, arson over drug debt

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - It was a fire that police say was meant to kill residents of a Vergennes home. Thursday, the suspect appeared in court.

Police say early Wednesday morning they responded to 49 Booth Woods for reports of a car fire at the home.

The suspect, Eddy Santiago, 28, of Clifton, New Jersey, allegedly threatened to burn down the home and neighbors’ homes, as well.

“This was definitely targeted. The person went there for a purpose,” Vergennes Police Chief George Merkel said.

In court Thursday, Santiago pleaded not guilty to several charges, including attempted murder and arson.

According to the affidavit, Santiago came to Vergennes from New Jersey to collect a $500 drug debt from one of the residents, Paul Ramsey. On Jan. 4, Santiago reportedly slashed the homeowner’s tires and threatened to come back and burn the house down.

First responders arrived at the scene just after 5 a.m. Wednesday, where a car was fully engulfed in flames.

“The flames were so large, your honor, that they then melted the front of the residence where Mr. Ramsey resides,” Addison County State’s Attorney Dennis Wygmans said.

Court documents state roughly 45 minutes after the fire was set, Santiago was arrested in Sudbury by Middlebury Police.

Santiago pleaded not guilty and his lawyer, Devin McLaughlin, questioned the severity of the charges.

“No matter what we do and what we wait for, the state’s evidence isn’t going to get any better than they set fire to a car. So charging it as first-degree attempted murder and arson to a building are overcharges,” McLaughlin said.

The affidavit states that Vergennes police have observed suspicious activity involving Santiago and others at the Booth Woods residence indicative of drug trafficking.

Police in Middlebury have also connected Santiago as the suspect in a vehicle arson in Middlebury back in September.

“We’ve been aware of things going on but we haven’t had the problem such as this. This is pretty acute,” Merkel said.

Some of the neighbors I spoke with did not want to go on camera, but they did tell me this has been a frightening situation.

The chief says he’s heard similar concerns.

“This is not a neighbor dispute. This is something much more than that,” Merkel said. “When you have somebody targeting a family or a group of people with the intent of burning their cars and threatening to burn their homes down, that’s a much different issue, and people are scared.”

Santiago is currently being held without bail pending a weight of the evidence hearing.

