Masks, at-home tests being given out in Clinton County

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:08 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - KN95 masks and rapid tests are being given out in Clinton County, New York Thursday.

It’s all part of a shipment from the state.

The county has received 35,000 KN95 masks and 3,600 COVID-19 at home self-test kits.

The masks will be given out in the business community.

Masks along with tests will also be going to all Town and Village offices as well as Plattsburgh City Hall for pick-up and use by the general public.

You’re encouraged to contact your local office to see about availability.

