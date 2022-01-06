New Hampshire House again passes marijuana legalization bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has again voted to legalize the personal use and cultivation of small amounts of marijuana.

The bill sent to the Senate on Thursday would allow adults to possess up to ¾ of an ounce of marijuana and to grow up to six plants. It could be traded or given away or not sold.

A similar bill passed the House in 2020 but died in the Senate, as did a broader bill in 2019 that would have created a regulated and taxed retail market. Republican Gov. Chris Sununu opposes such measures.

