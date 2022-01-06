New Jersey man charged with attempted murder and arson charges

VERGENNES, Vt. (WCAX) - The New Jersey man is charged with attempted murder and arson after threatening his neighbor, Wednesday.

Vergennes Police Department say around 5:00 a.m. they received a report of a car and house on fire at 49 Booth Woods in Vergennes.

Both the police department and the fire department arrived to the scene to find a car fully engulfed in flames and a second one with significant damage. Police say the heat from the fire, melted the side of the neighboring house.

Witnesses say Eddy Santiago, 28 of Clifton, New Jersey told the owner of the house, that he would burn his house down and another next door.

It’s unclear why the threat was made and why Santiago lit the cars on fire.

Santiago was arrested driving south on Route 30 in the Town of Sudbury. He is set to appear in court Thursday.

