NH House votes to further limit governor’s COVID powers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire House has voted to further limit the governor’s authority in future public health emergencies.

Previous state law allowed the governor to declare a state of emergency and renew it every 21 days as long as he or she found it necessary to protect public safety.

Under the state budget signed in June, the Legislature would convene 90 days into a declared emergency and vote on whether to continue it. And under a bill sent to the Senate on Thursday, the Legislature would get new authority to end specific executive orders issued during the emergency, not just the overall declaration.

