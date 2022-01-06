Advertisement

North Country man dies after snowmobile crash

Police say a man has died after a snowmobile crash in Northern New York.
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:25 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
It happened Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. on the Lake Placid to Saranac Lake Rail Corridor trail in North Elba.

New York State Police say William Paye, 46, of Saranac Lake, was headed north when he went off the trail. He was thrown from the sled and landed in Ray Brook.

Paye was rushed to the Adirondack Medical Center where he died the next day.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

