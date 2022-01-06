Advertisement

Plattsburgh mobile home destroyed in fire

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:39 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Plattsburgh mobile home is destroyed after an early morning fire.

Several fire departments responded to the fire in the town of Plattsburgh just after midnight Wednesday.

Crews say a manufactured home went up in flames, bringing several departments to try and put it out.

From photos posted by Plattsburgh’s District No. 3 Fire Department, you can see the home is destroyed with fire, water and smoke damage.

We don’t know yet what caused this fire.

Minutes after midnight this morning District 3 was dispatched to a reported structure fire, along with automatic mutual...

Posted by District No. 3 Fire Department on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

