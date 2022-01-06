Rutland man indicted on federal gun, drug charges

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been indicted on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, 50, of Rutland, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Prosecutors say Jackson pistol-whipped multiple people in the Rutland community and held a woman at gunpoint.

Witnesses also reported Jackson sexually assaulted and raped multiple women.

Jackson was arrested in November for allegedly having 430 grams of cocaine and 33 grams of cocaine base and a gun. He is not allowed to have guns due to previous convictions.

If convicted, Jackson could face 15 years in prison for gun crimes and up to 20 years for drug trafficking.

