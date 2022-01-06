Advertisement

Rutland man indicted on federal gun, drug charges

Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland
Lawrence Jackson, 50, of Rutland(Courtesy: Vt. State Police)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A Vermont man has been indicted on federal drug trafficking and weapons charges.

Lawrence “Boo-Bee” Jackson, 50, of Rutland, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

Prosecutors say Jackson pistol-whipped multiple people in the Rutland community and held a woman at gunpoint.

Witnesses also reported Jackson sexually assaulted and raped multiple women.

Jackson was arrested in November for allegedly having 430 grams of cocaine and 33 grams of cocaine base and a gun. He is not allowed to have guns due to previous convictions.

If convicted, Jackson could face 15 years in prison for gun crimes and up to 20 years for drug trafficking.

Related Story:

Police arrest multiple people in Rutland drug trafficking investigation

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Erdmann
Vermont man faces charges after investigation into multiple overdoses
As COVID cases continue to surge throughout Vermont, doctors are warning the next few weeks...
Vermont doctors warn of perfect COVID storm in coming weeks
File photo
Naked man arrested following assaults on Church St.
Lillian Wright
Police looking for missing Vermont teen
Gov. Phil Scott
Scott outlines his top priorities for Vermont in State of the State

Latest News

How Vermont prisons are dealing with COVID behind bars
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Cuomo due in court virtually after DA drops fondling case
File -- Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center ICU
Vermont daily infection count breaks 2K mark
Gov. Chris Sununu/File
WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing