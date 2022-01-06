Advertisement

Vermont House introduces mask mandate bill

Vermont Statehouse.
Vermont Statehouse.(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:03 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s just the beginning of a new legislative session, but Vermont House lawmakers have already introduced a statewide mask mandate bill.

The bill would require everyone ages 5 and up to wear a mask or cloth face covering inside public spaces in the counties the CDC has deemed high or substantial transmission.

Some of the exceptions include physical and mental disabilities and work-related.

The bill outlines how this would be regardless of vaccination status and and would take effect once it becomes law.

The bill has only been introduced, which means there are several steps to go.

