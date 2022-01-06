Vermont leaders reflect on lessons of 1/6

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s been one year since an angry mob attacked the U.S. Capitol and attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Vermont leaders on Thursday reflected on that day and what it means for our democracy.

Vermont lawmakers were kicking off the legislative session in Montpelier a year ago Thursday at the same time as the nation watched a mob descend upon the Capitol.

For two months following the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump had pushed lies of election fraud despite multiple audits revealing no evidence and multiple lawsuits being dismissed.

As Congress gathered to certify the election results, including Vermont’s three electoral college votes for Joe Biden, the mob of Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the certification of the vote.

Rep. Peter Welch was in the House chamber gallery when the attack began. “We’re being instructed to get gas masks that are under our seats,” he said in a video he posted to social media.

Five people died in the insurrection and over 100 were injured. “This weighs very heavily on our country. Our democracy is absolutely held together by our common commitment, whether we’re Democrat, Republican or Independent -- that the voters decide,” Welch said.

“No self-governing society can survive such a threat by denying it exists. By denying it is to be complicit in what happened,” said Sen. Patrick Leahy.

Republican New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik was one of 147 of her party who voted against certifying the election results. She condemns the violence of that day. She also says “I swore an oath to protect and defend the U.S. Constitution, and I stand by my objection to the electors of certain states based on the unconstitutional overreach by unelected state officials and judges ignoring state election laws. I am committed to working to strengthen our elections and rebuild that faith, so that our elections are free, fair, secure, safe, and most importantly, that they are according to the United States Constitution.”

Trump won 35% of the vote in Vermont. Paul Dame, the leader of the Vermont GOP, says January 6th was a turning point for some Republicans. “There were good things that happened during the Trump administration but we can have those things without the Trump personality,” he said.

Dame says while some Republicans put their trust into political personalities, the state party wants to organize on conservative principles. “The principals are what need to be maintained so that personalities, charismatic people, don’t move us off of what we know is true and what is right and what unites us,” he said.

The U.S. House committee investigating what lead up to the deadly riot continues to proceed with its work as the Justice Department pursues charges against those responsible. So far, no Vermonters have been charged with crimes associated with January 6th.

