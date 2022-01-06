Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Sununu COVID briefing

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:02 AM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu and administration officials will hold a COVID-19 briefing Thursday afternoon.

Watch live at 3 p.m. on WCAX.com. Click here to view in a new browser window or watch above.

As of Wednesday, New Hampshire health officials reported 1,854 new coronavirus cases for a total of 208,073. There have been a total of 2,013 deaths.

