Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says the wife of a man whose daughter went missing in 2019 has been charged with welfare fraud for collecting food stamps in her name.

Kayla Montgomery, called Manchester Police in November to say her daughter, Harmoney, was missing. The child’s father, Adam Montgomery, had custody of Harmony. In December, social workers told police they couldn’t find her.

Adam Montgomery has been charged on several counts including failing to have Harmony in his custody.

“This is a rescue mission. We want to find her. We want to bring her back home,” said New Hampshire Assistant Attorney General Jesse O’Neil. “I don’t know if anybody’s intentionally holding back, but if anybody knows anything, we want to know it.”

In a statement Thursday, the AG’s office says Kayla Montgomery has been charged one with one count of welfare fraud for obtaining $1,500 in food stamps from December 2019 to June 2021 for Harmony Montgomery even though the girl was not living with her.

A $43,000 reward is being offered in the case.

Adam Montgomery (left) was arrested Jan. for second-degree assault against now 7-year-old Harmony Montgomery. (Manchester Police Department)

