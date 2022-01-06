BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll have a few different chances to see light snow through the next several days. Light snow showers remain possible through the evening, but additional chances for snow arrive tomorrow as a low pressure system develops off the New England coast.

The greatest snow potential with that storm will be east of our area in parts of New Hampshire and Massachusetts. Still, 1″ to 3″ of snow will be possible in the Upper Valley and in eastern Vermont along and east of the Green Mountains. Most other areas can expect a dusting to an inch, with up to 2″ possible in parts of northern New York, where some lake enhanced snow showers are ongoing.

Friday’s storm moves out relatively fast, and by Friday evening, widespread snow chances will be over, with just a few lingering snow showers, mainly over the northern Green Mountains. Of the two weekend days, Saturday will be the dry day with slightly cooler temperatures and a fair amount of sunshine. Yet another system heads our way into Sunday. This one brings the potential for a wintry mix, likely starting as snow and transitioning to a rain/snow mix. Totals also look on the low side with that system, but slippery travel is still a concern through Sunday.

A cold front moves through, and temperatures will plummet into early next week. By Monday night, temperatures will likely fall below zero area-wide, with potentially dangerous wind chills. Highs on Tuesday will struggle to get out of the single digits, and frigid temperatures linger into Wednesday morning.

