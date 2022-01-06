BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Thursday, everyone! We’ll be fairly mild today with our temperatures, which will hold pretty steady in the low-to-mid 30s. A weak clipper system tracking to our north will kick up just a few snow showers today, but they will only amount to a dusting to an inch or two in the higher elevations by day’s end.

A strong coastal storm will be staying far enough to our east tonight & Friday that we will get just a little bit of snow on Friday from the outer fringe of that storm. The Champlain Valley will only get a trace to 1″ by Friday night. The rest of our area will get 1-3″ of snow from that storm.

As the storm moves out Friday night, cold air will come down from the north to make for a cold morning on Saturday morning. There will be lots of sunshine on Saturday, thanks to high pressure building in behind the departing coastal storm system. But it will be a cold start to Saturday, and the temperatures will stay below normal despite the sunshine.

It will warm back up into the 30s again on Sunday, but not in a good way. That spike in the temperatures will be in response to a strong south wind, ahead of an approaching frontal system coming in from the west. Snow showers will develop early Sunday, mixing with, and changing to some sleet, freezing rain, and just plain rain. There won’t be much in the way of quantity with all these precipitationf types, but it could still lead to some slick spots throughout the day.

That light wintry mix will transition back to a few snow showers Sunday night as cold air starts to rush in behind the departing frontal system. Monday will be a cold, blustery day despite a good deal of sunshine. Temperatures will be dropping below zero for lows Monday night & Tuesday night, and brisk NNW winds will make it feel even colder than that. Wind chills - the “feels-like” temperatures - will be in the teens and twenties below zero.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be closely monitoring all these swings in the weather over the next few days, and will be keeping you up-to-the-minute with the latest, on-air and online. -Gary

