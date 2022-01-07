Barr Hill ‘fairies’ deliver sanitizer to local shops

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Businesses in downtown Montpelier got a surprise from Barr Hill distillery this week. While it was not gin -- during COVID, this gift is just as good.

At Barr Hill, spirits are the name of the game, and this week that includes lifting spirits, too.

“We try to do as much as we can for the local community to keep them safe and keep them prospering,” said Bar Patrick Amice.

With their indoor seating at the distillery closed for the week for staff education and COVID concerns, they decided to do something else with their time. Staff are serving as sanitizer fairies, delivering part of the 30,000 gallons of sanitizer Barr Hill produced to local shops.

“With the rise of COVID in the area, we figured it would be a nice gesture to kind of keep people safe and just kind of remind the community how much we care about them. We know how much they care about us so it’s really important to us to have that reciprocal relationship,” Amice said.

“Anything that helps support us during COVID is really helpful. We really appreciate it,” said Mary Kay Blouin at Delish.

All week, they’ve been making their way around Montpelier. This time, Amice was joined by Zoo Holmstrom for fairy duty on State Street. “It’s just nice to still feel like I’m working and doing my thing and also like, meet all these people and feel like we’re doing something to help what’s going on,” Holmstrom said.

Many were happy to have the extra supply on hand. “Going through a lot of it still and happy to have it, especially happy to get it from such a great place. I love Barr Hill, I love supporting them, so it’s so nice that they’re thinking about our community all the time,” said Jessica Turner at Capital Kitchen.

Others say they’ll treat it as an opportunity to pass on the good energy. “I appreciate Barr Hill because of how much they’ve reached out to the community just in general. I feel like they are a true community supporter and community member,” said Jeannemarie Schinhofen at Katie’s Jewels.

“People have been really receptive and happy. Just kind of a reminder in the community that we all care about each other and we’re just trying to keep each other as safe as possible,” Amice said.

Bar Hill officials said they hope to make some deliveries in Barre, Essex, and Burlington in the coming weeks.

