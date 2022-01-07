Burlington city political power balance in flux

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington city politics is in recalibration mode following Thursday’s announcement that City Council President Max Tracy will not run for reelection. Katharine Huntley reports on what that could mean for the balance of power on the city council and why others are also up in the air about their political future.

Burlington’s City Council could look very different come Town Meeting Day.

“Had to make the tough decision not to run but it certainly was a difficult one,” said City Council President Max Tracy, P-Ward 2. The Progressive joins longtime Democrat Chip Mason who already announced he won’t be running again.

Tracy, a union organizer at UVM Medical Center, says in a year coming up with contract negotiations, the two jobs would be difficult to do. “I just don’t feel -- at least at this time -- that I would be able to do justice to either the council or that role,” he said.

The council is a substantial time commitment, with meetings often running into the early hours of the morning. That, along with committee meetings and time responding to constituents, can add significant time to any councilor’s schedule.

Councilor Sarah Carpenter, D-Ward 4, recently announced she will be running for a second term. She says she understands the time commitment is difficult. “It’s a stressor. I think there’s high expectations on the amount of time councilors need to spend communicating with constituents, in meetings, making themselves aware of everything,” she said.

There is also the question of a recent loss of civility at council meetings. Public comment sessions have been regularly disrupted by yelling, obscenities, and what councilors call lack of decorum from the public. This lack of civility has been noted by Mason and Tracy as part of the difficulties of the job.

Former council president Kurt Wright says potential candidates have told him they won’t run because of it. “All of these things are very concerning because they have a chilling impact on people wanting to serve and wanting to run,” he said.

The council could now be headed for a major shakeup. Three other councilors, two Progressives and one Independent have not yet decided if they will be running again.

