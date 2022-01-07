Burlington Police make drug-related arrests

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - An investigation into a Burlington street fight has led to the arrest of several suspects on drug charges.

Burlington Acting Police Chief Jon Murad says officers were called to Pine Street about a group of three to five people fighting and that one them had a gun. He says someone threw drugs out of a second-story window onto a roof below.

“That group of people ended up at this location. There were reports that somebody was smashing glass with that firearm. We do have a broken door and window on the front door of this location. And thankfully nobody is hurt right now,” he said.

Police say they arrested some of the people involved and have warrants for other suspects.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.