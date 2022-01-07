Effort to repeal NH abortion ultrasound requirement suffers setback

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An effort to eliminate mandatory ultrasounds before abortions suffered a setback this week, but the issue is far from settled.

Under a budget provision that took effect Jan. 1, abortion is prohibited after 24 weeks gestation and ultrasounds are required before all abortions.

While Democrats have drafted bills to repeal the new law, opponents also hoped to get rid of the ultrasound provision sooner by amending a bill leftover from last year that came before the House on Thursday. But the bill was tabled instead after House Speaker Sherm Packard indicated he would have blocked it on grounds that the amendment was nongermane.

