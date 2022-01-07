Advertisement

Effort to repeal NH abortion ultrasound requirement suffers setback

File photo
File photo(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 11:09 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - An effort to eliminate mandatory ultrasounds before abortions suffered a setback this week, but the issue is far from settled.

Under a budget provision that took effect Jan. 1, abortion is prohibited after 24 weeks gestation and ultrasounds are required before all abortions.

While Democrats have drafted bills to repeal the new law, opponents also hoped to get rid of the ultrasound provision sooner by amending a bill leftover from last year that came before the House on Thursday. But the bill was tabled instead after House Speaker Sherm Packard indicated he would have blocked it on grounds that the amendment was nongermane.

Related Stories:

Abortion, drunken driving, animal welfare laws to take effect in NH

NH Dems push back against budget containing abortion restrictions

Sununu: Late-term abortion ban in budget won’t trigger veto

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

File -- Staff care for a new arrival to the University of Vermont Medical Center ICU
Vermont daily infection count breaks 2K mark; hospitals brace for rough ride
Lillian Wright
Police looking for missing Vermont teen
File photo
Vermont House introduces mask mandate bill
As COVID cases continue to surge throughout Vermont, doctors are warning the next few weeks...
Vermont doctors warn of perfect COVID storm in coming weeks
New Jersey man facing attempted murder and arson charges

Latest News

File photo
Merrill Lynch to pay $4.5M settlement for role in Kingdom Con
A man takes a photo of a snowman in New York's Times Square, Friday.
Winter storm tracks east, hitting during morning commute
Steve and Dorito
Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Dorito and Steve
Courtesy: Westminster Fire & Rescue
Westminster crews rescue unresponsive person from the woods