BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID case counts in Vermont remain elevated, propelled by the regional and national post-holiday surge.

The highly-transmissible omicron variant -- now the predominant strain in the Northeast -- is more likely to infect people even if they don’t get very sick.

Our Christina Guessferd dug down into the data.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.