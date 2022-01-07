Advertisement

Judge gives preliminary OK to $34M contamination settlement

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 7:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BENNINGTON, Vt. (AP) - A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $34 million settlement of a class-action lawsuit against a chemical company over contamination of groundwater and soil in a southern Vermont community.

The Bennington Banner reported this week that attorneys for the plaintiffs say notices are going out to hundreds of potential suit participants who can start filing their claims on Jan. 18.

U.S. District Judge Geoffrey Crawford last month gave preliminary approval to the proposed settlement in the suit against Saint-Gobain over the PFOA contamination in the Bennington area.

A final approval hearing is scheduled for April 18. 

