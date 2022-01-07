Lamb signs 10-day hardship deal

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With all of the COVID issues going on in the NBA right now, an old Catamount will get another shot in the league. 2020 grad Anthony Lamb is headed to San Antonio on a 10-day hardship deal with the Spurs.

The two-time America East Player of the Year was the first Hoopcat alum to ever take the floor in an NBA regular season game, and he ended up averaging 5.5 points per over 24 appearances with Houston last season.

Lamb has spent this year with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, the Rockets G-League affiliate in South Texas, and he’s putting up 15 points per game and shooting better than 41% from beyond the arc.

Lamb could get his first action with the Spurs on Friday as they visit Philadelphia.

