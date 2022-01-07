Man dies after being hit by a car in Thetford

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Thetford Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian car accident in Thetford, Thursday.

Police say just before 8:00 a.m. they received multiple reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on Latham Road.

Police say a man was walking down Latham Road when he was hit by a 17-year old female driving by. The driver immediately stopped and waited for help to arrive.

The man died at the scene and the driver and passenger were not injured.

Police are not releasing the identities of those involved at this time.

