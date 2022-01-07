Advertisement

Man dies after being hit by a car in Thetford

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Thetford Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian car accident in Thetford, Thursday.

Police say just before 8:00 a.m. they received multiple reports of a car hitting a pedestrian on Latham Road.

Police say a man was walking down Latham Road when he was hit by a 17-year old female driving by. The driver immediately stopped and waited for help to arrive.

The man died at the scene and the driver and passenger were not injured.

Police are not releasing the identities of those involved at this time.

Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bruce Erdmann
Vermont man faces charges after investigation into multiple overdoses
As COVID cases continue to surge throughout Vermont, doctors are warning the next few weeks...
Vermont doctors warn of perfect COVID storm in coming weeks
File photo
Naked man arrested following assaults on Church St.
Lillian Wright
Police looking for missing Vermont teen
Gov. Phil Scott
Scott outlines his top priorities for Vermont in State of the State

Latest News

Man killed after being hit by a car in Thetford
Man dies after being hit by a car in Thetford
Armed Robbery at Allen Brothers Farm Market Store
Police investigating armed robbery at Westminster store
Suspect caught on surveillance camera robbing the Allen Brothers Farm Market Store
Police investigating armed robbery at Westminster store
A federal judge has given preliminary approval to a $34 million settlement of a class-action...
Judge gives preliminary OK to $34M contamination settlement