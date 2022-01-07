Advertisement

Mother and child among 3 dead in Alabama murder-suicide, officials say

3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide
3 dead including a mother and child in Tuscaloosa Co. murder-suicide(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – A mother and her 8-year-old son were shot and killed early Thursday morning in what authorities are calling a murder-suicide.

According to WBRC, the bodies of 34-year-old Darrin Lamar Patton Jr., his girlfriend Derika Shanice McGhee, 29, and her 8-year-old son, Aiden Carter Williams, were found in a home in Alabama.

Witnesses who ran from the home told deputies an argument had taken place at the home and Patton had possibly opened fire while he was inside with McGhee and her son.

Authorities called a tactical unit to make entry into the residence.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence suggests Patton shot and killed McGhee and her son and then shot himself.

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating the case.

Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.
Darrin Lamar Patton Jr.(Tuscaloosa Co. Sheriff's Office)

