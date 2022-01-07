Advertisement

New York to reopen rent aid applications, halted since Nov.

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - New Yorkers will again have the chance to apply for pandemic rental aid and temporary protection from eviction.

State Supreme Court Judge Lynn Kotler issued a preliminary injunction ordering New York to reopen its application portal for rent relief in three business days. The state stopped accepting rental assistance applications in November. New Yorkers who apply for rental aid are protected from eviction while the state reviews their applications.

Housing advocates say Thursday’s ruling protects families vulnerable to eviction when New York’s statewide moratorium expires Jan. 15.

