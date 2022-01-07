Advertisement

New York to require booster shots for health care workers

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - New York is joining a handful of states in requiring health care workers to get a COVID-19 booster shot.

Gov. Kathy Hochul said Friday that she was expanding on a vaccine mandate she instituted last fall requiring health care workers to get vaccinated because too many breakthrough infections were being reported among health care workers. Hochul says those workers need “the best fortification they possibly can” while taking care of vulnerable people and that means having a booster shot.

She said under the new order, health care workers will be required to get their shots within two weeks of becoming eligible for a booster.

