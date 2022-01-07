NH reaches $21.1 million settlement with Centene

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - The New Hampshire attorney general’s office says it has reached a $21.1 million settlement with a Missouri company over the inaccurate reporting of pharmacy benefit services costs.

Centene and its affiliates Granite State Health Plan, Inc. and NH Healthy Families, Inc. are responsible for one of three health plans in New Hampshire’s Medicaid Care Management Program. The state began investigating the costs, including the pricing of prescription drugs, after similar investigations in other states became public.

The St. Louis-based Centene Corp. said in a statement that the “no-fault agreement reflects our commitment to prompt and transparent resolution of this matter.”

