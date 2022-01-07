Plattsburgh handing out free at-home COVID tests Friday
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 6:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York town leaders are giving out at-home COVID test kits Friday.
The state provided about 400 to Plattsburgh, and they’ll be available in a drive-thru style pick-up.
You can get one at the Plattsburgh Town Hall Campus on Friday from 9-11 a.m.
The giveaway will end earlier if they’re all handed out.
Each car will be limited to two kits.
