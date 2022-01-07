Plattsburgh handing out free at-home COVID tests Friday

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York town leaders are giving out at-home COVID test kits Friday.

The state provided about 400 to Plattsburgh, and they’ll be available in a drive-thru style pick-up.

You can get one at the Plattsburgh Town Hall Campus on Friday from 9-11 a.m.

The giveaway will end earlier if they’re all handed out.

Each car will be limited to two kits.

