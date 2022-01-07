Police ID victim in fatal Thetford pedestrian crash

THETFORD, Vt. (WCAX) - Flowers on Friday marked the scene of a fatal pedestrian crash in Thetford.

The incident happened on Latham Road around 8 a.m. Thursday. Police say a 17-year-old old driver struck a man while he was walking along the road. The victim has been identified as Dennis Devaux, 65, of Thetford.

Thetford Police have not released the name of the female who was behind the wheel. However, according to a press release, she immediately stopped after the collision with her juvenile passenger and stayed at the scene while first responders were called.

“Anytime there is an untimely death we have a responsibility to understand as completely as possible for everyone’s benefit to understand what happened and why. Multiple units with the Vermont State Police are working together with Thetford police department right now to answer these questions,” said Orange County State’s Attorney Dickson Corbett.

He declined to comment on any aspect of the investigation other than offering his deepest sympathy for the family members involved in the incident.

