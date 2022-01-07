Police investigate Williamstown bank robbery

WILLIAMSTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities are investigating a bank robbery in Williamstown Friday afternoon.

It happened around 12:20 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Bank on Methodist Lane. Vermont State Police say the male suspect entered the bank and demanded cash. They say he did not display a weapon or threaten the teller. He fled with an undisclosed sum of money and was seen driving a silver or gold four-door sedan. No one was injured.

He was described as a white man in his early 20s, 6 feet to 6 feet 2 inches tall, and with brown eyes. He was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark ball cap, brown pants, and a blue surgical mask.

