Police investigating armed robbery at Westminster store
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 10:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WESTMINSTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police are investigating an armed robbery, where the suspects may be connected to another crime, as well.
Vermont State Police say just before 7:00 p.m. Thursday, a man entered into the Allen Brothers Farm Market on Route 5 with a gun demanding cash.
Police say the suspect fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash and nobody was hurt.
The suspect is described as a white male, about 5′8″, between 180-200 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt with an Adidas logo.
Police believe the suspect may be connected to another armed robbery at the Circle K in Springfield.
Anyone with information is asked to call Police.
Copyright 2022 WCAX. All rights reserved.