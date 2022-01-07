Advertisement

Police: Repeat offender hits Williston tire store

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 8:26 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A man accused of a burglary about a month ago is caught again.

Williston Police say they responded to an alarm at Town Fair Tire around 10 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they saw a man, now identified as 37-year-old David Oleson of Colchester, running out of a side door.

Officers caught up with him and arrested him.

Oleson is also accused of burglarizing the Piercing Pagoda in South Burlington last month.

Police say he has a total of 24 pending cases against him and over 80 law enforcement contacts within the last year.

He’s being held for lack of bail and will be back in court on Friday.

