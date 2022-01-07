Shungu leads Hoopcats to win over UNH

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s basketball team got an oustanding performance from the home town kid and rode it to an 82-68 victory over New Hampshire Thursday night at Patrick Gym. With the win, Vermont starts America East play at 1-0.

Benny Shungu was the difference in this one for the Cats. The Rice grad lit the Wildcats up for a career high 29 points including four 3-pointers to turn a nailbiter into a rout over the final eight minutes. Ryan Davis chipped in 19 points with Robin Duncan adding 12.

“Yeah, it was as good as i’ve seen him play,” UVM head coach John Becker said of Shungu atfer the game. “He seemed to have a big contingent of family and friends here. And he showed out for sure. When a local kid plays like that in front of a home crowd, there’s definitely a buzz in this gym and it’s a little bit different. You kind of felt that tonight.”

“When you’re practicing 24/7, you know, it can kind of get...not neccesarily boring, but it’s just kind of tiring,” Shungu said of the long layoff leading into this contest. “It was good just to have everybody again get out and play against a good team. UNH is a really good team in our league and so it was definitely good to get the win.”

Vermont will have an unexpected break over the weekend, with COVID issues at Hartford forcing a postponement of Saturday’s originally scheduled America East Semifinal rematch. Instead, the Cats will next play on Wednesday as they host Stony Brook.

