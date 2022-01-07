Snowplow Spotlight: Meet Dorito and Steve

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In this week’s Snowplow Spotlight, meet the drivers of Dorito and Steve.

Snowplow Steve is being driven by John Lafayette, who has been with VTrans for two years and plows Route 2 from Grand Isle to Colchester.

We’re told a student at the North Hero School suggested the name because they knew someone named Steve and liked it. As it turned out, so did the whole school and that was the name that won the contest.

Dorito is driven by Thomas Hardy. He’s been with the state for six years, plowing Routes 105 and 111 in West Charleston.

Thomas says he likes the name because the truck is orange like a Dorito. And that’s exactly how Roxanne Moulton’s 4th-grade class came up with the name.

The students at West Charleston Elementary brainstormed a list of 25 names, and the final two were The Quackin’ and Dorito.

The fourth-grader who suggested the winning name said she thought of Dorito because they are orange and delicious.

